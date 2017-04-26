BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Capstead Mortgage Corp
* CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20
* QTRLY BOOK VALUE INCREASED BY 1.2% OR $0.13 PER COMMON SHARE
Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.