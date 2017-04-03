April 3 Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Capstone infrastructure corporation announces management and director changes

* Appointment of Andrew Kennedy to position of chief financial officer effective April 1, 2017

* Capstone Infrastructure - Michael Smerdon, Capstone's outgoing CFO, will assume title of chief executive officer of Icon Infrastructure Canada Inc

* Smerdon will remain on Capstone's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: