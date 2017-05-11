Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Capstone Infrastructure Corp:
* Capstone infrastructure corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue C$43.1 million versus C$34.2 million
* Says on May 10, 2017, Paul Smith was appointed as a member of capstone's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues