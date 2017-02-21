Feb 21 Capstone Infrastructure Corp:
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation sells its interest in
varmevarden
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp- capstone expects to receive
approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3 pct
indirect interest in Värmevärden
* Capstone Infrastructure- portion of proceeds will be used
to eliminate remaining outstanding balance of promissory note
issued by co on April 29, 2016
