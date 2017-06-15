BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
June 15 Capstone Mining Corp:
* Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Says will receive C$28.8 million in cash, common shares of desert star representing 9.9 pct of issued and outstanding shares
* Says will have right to nominate one representative to desert star board of directors under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biogen’s Imraldi, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira, granted positive opinion by committee for medicinal products for human use