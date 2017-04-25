April 25 Capstone Mining Corp-

* Capstone Mining first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $128 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Copper production for quarter totalled 20,950 tonnes

* Copper sales for quarter of 21,582 tonnes

* Capstone Mining Corp - capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes of copper at c1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 per pound of payable copper

* Capstone Mining Corp - pinto valley is expected to attain higher run rates for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: