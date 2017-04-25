BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Capstone Mining Corp-
* Capstone Mining first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $128 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Copper production for quarter totalled 20,950 tonnes
* Copper sales for quarter of 21,582 tonnes
* Capstone Mining Corp - capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes of copper at c1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 per pound of payable copper
* Capstone Mining Corp - pinto valley is expected to attain higher run rates for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.