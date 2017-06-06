BRIEF-Workhorse Group enters into at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
June 6 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Capstone Turbine Corporation executes $12 million revolving credit facility with bridge bank
* Capstone Turbine Corp says under terms of credit agreements, capstone may borrow up to $12 million on a revolving basis
* Capstone Turbine Corp - credit agreements are for a two-year period ending june 2, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement