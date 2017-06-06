June 6 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corporation executes $12 million revolving credit facility with bridge bank

* Capstone Turbine Corp says under terms of credit agreements, capstone may borrow up to $12 million on a revolving basis

* Capstone Turbine Corp - credit agreements are for a two-year period ending june 2, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: