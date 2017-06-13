June 13 Capstone Turbine Corp:

* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $22.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capstone Turbine- company reported cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased $335,000 from q3 of fiscal 2017 to $19.7 million as of march 31

* Capstone Turbine Corp says inventories decreased $1.2 million from q3 primarily on lower finished goods on hand

* Capstone Turbine Corp says bookings for q4 were $20.2 million compared to $18.3 million in year-ago q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: