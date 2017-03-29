BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Capstone Turbine Corp-
* Capstone Turbine Corp - received an order for multiple microturbines for a repeat oil and gas customer operating in san juan basin
* Capstone Turbine- all 16 microturbines will provide prime power to oil production sites, production measurement operations and transportation pipelines
* Order for microturbines are expected to be commissioned early this summer
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results