BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Cara Therapeutics Inc:
* Cara Therapeutics announces positive data from quantitative phase 1 trial measuring respiratory safety of I.V. CR845
* Cara Therapeutics-trial showing that I.V. CR845 did not significantly differ from placebo across 3 quantitative measures of respiratory drive in healthy individuals
Cara Therapeutics - reported treatment-emergent adverse events were previously reported with CR845 administration; were mild, resolving without intervention
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results