UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Cara Therapeutics Inc
* Cara Therapeutics announces positive top-line data from part A of phase 2/3 trial of I.V. CR845 in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus
* Trial met primary endpoint with 68% reduction in worst itching scores versus placebo after eight-week treatment period (P<0.0019)
* Trial met secondary endpoint in quality of life domains versus placebo after eight-week treatment period
* I.V. CR845 well tolerated after eight weeks of treatment
* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA for end-of-phase 2 meeting to review results to determine optimal dose to take into part B of Phase 2/3 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.