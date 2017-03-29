BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Cara Therapeutics Inc
* Cara Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of $80 million of shares of its common stock
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's clinical and research development activities
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results