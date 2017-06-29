FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial of oral CR845 in chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis of the hip or knee

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - all tablet strengths well tolerated over eight-week treatment period

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - 35 percent reduction in mean joint pain score for all patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant 39 percent reduction in mean joint pain score in hip patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.