BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* carbo® announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $34.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 40 percent
* Carbo ceramics inc - believe our 2017 revenue will show strong double-digit growth of at least a 40 percent increase over 2016
* Carbo ceramics inc - anticipate increased levels of industrial sales throughout 2017
* Carbo ceramics inc qtrly loss per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.