May 4 Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbonite Inc qtrly revenue of $57.1 million increased 19% year-over-year

* Carbonite Inc qtrly non-gaap revenue of $59.1 million increased 21% year-over-year

* Carbonite Inc - bookings for q1 were $62.1 million, an increase of 19% from $52.3 million in q1 of 2016

* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 GAAP revenue $56.0 - $60.0 million

* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP revenue $58.0 - $62.0 million

* Carbonite Inc sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.11 - $0.13

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 GAAP revenue $229.0 - $246.0 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP revenue $234.5 - $252.5 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted free cash flow $16.0 - $20.0 million

* Carbonite inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.74 - $0.80

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 smb bookings $158.6 - $170.2 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap gross margin 74.0% - 75.0%

* Q1 revenue view $56.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $59.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $241.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S