US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Carborundum Universal Ltd:
* Says co's electromineral division inaugurates three modern fusion facilities at Kalamassery, Cochin
* Says added generation of about 25,000 tonnes of fused material with potential sales of about $30 million Source text: bit.ly/2nL09M0 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)