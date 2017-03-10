BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Cardconnect Corp
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $685 million to $699 million
* Cardconnect Corp - for full-year 2017, bankcard volume is expected to be $26.7 billion to $27.2 billion
* Cardconnect Corp - 2017 net revenue is expected to be $181 million to $184 million
* Cardconnect Corp - for full-year 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $42 million to $44 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $729.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardconnect Corp - qtrly revenue of $156.8 million, a 23.0% increase from $127.5 million in prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )