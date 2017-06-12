Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 EURONEXT:
* CARDETY ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 - EURONEXT
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he supported efforts to quickly act on legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but has stalled in the House.