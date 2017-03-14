March 13 Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces reserves and fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results

* Cardinal energy- set to benefit from rebound in commodity prices with increased spending for 2017

* Qtrly basic and diluted per share $0.22

* Cardinal energy- expects 2017 average annual production increase between 15% and 18% over 2016

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $43670 versus $34130