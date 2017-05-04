GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $62.6 million versus $33.4 million
* Q4 2017 is expected to have a reduced capital program
* With drilling success in Mitsue, expect to increase drilling activity in this area in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.