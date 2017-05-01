BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $31.8 billion
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.20
* Cardinal health inc- third-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 3 percent to $28.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $32.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardinal health - reaffirms expectation that 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations will be at bottom of previous guidance range$5.35-$5.50
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
