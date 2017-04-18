April 18 Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal Health to acquire leading patient product
portfolio from Medtronic for $6.1 billion in cash
* Cardinal Health Inc - purchase price does not include cash
tax benefits of at least $100 million
* Cardinal Health Inc - acquisition is expected to be
financed with a combination of $4.5 billion in new senior
unsecured notes and existing cash
* Says by end of fiscal 2020, company assumes synergies will
exceed $150 million annually
* Cardinal Health - expects acquisition to be accretive to
non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations by more
than $0.21 per share in fiscal 2018
* Cardinal Health plans to issue long-term debt to finance
transaction
* Cardinal Health Inc - company expects acquisition to be
accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by more than
$0.55 per share in fiscal 2019
* Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners
Llc to provide a $4.5 billion unsecured bridge loan
* Cardinal Health - once deal is complete, patient care,
deep vein thrombosis & nutritional insufficiency units to become
part of Cardinal Health's medical unit
