June 12 Cardinal Health Inc:
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate
principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
* Cardinal Health - expects all commitments under bridge
facility to be terminated in full, effective as of June 13, 2017
* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $1.15 billion aggregate
amount of 2.616% notes due 2022, $350 million aggregate amount
of floating rate notes due 2022
* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $750 million aggregate
amount of 3.079% notes due 2024, $1.35 billion aggregate
principal amount of 3.410% notes due 2027
* Will also issue and sell $600 million aggregate principal
amount of 4.368% notes due 2047
Source text: (bit.ly/2rRzNJa)
