April 18 Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health updates fiscal 2017 guidance; provides early outlook for future fiscal years

* Cardinal Health Inc says in addition, fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow at least high-single digits versus fiscal 2018

* Sees fiscal 2018 view is for non-GAAP EPS to be flat to down mid-single digits.

* Cardinal Health - now believes fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations will be at bottom of its previous guidance range of $5.35 to $5.50

* Cardinal Health - expects generic deflation to moderate to mid-single digits in 2018, the deflation is still headwind for pharmaceutical segment for year