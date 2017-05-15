BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Cardiome announces amendment to term loan agreement with CRG-managed funds
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says amended agreement provides cardiome with up to $50 million of available borrowing capacity
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says under terms of original term loan agreement, CRG provided $20 million to company
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says under terms of amended agreement, crg will provide an additional $10 million to company on effective date of amended agreement
* Cardiome Pharma - two additional tranches of $10 million each are available to company subject to certain conditions under terms of amended agreement
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says loan matures on march 31, 2022
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says amended agreement bears interest at 13% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company