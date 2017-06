May 15 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $5.2 million versus $7.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $28 million to $30 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $31.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardiome Pharma Corp says has amended its term loan agreement with crg-managed funds

* Cardiome pharma corp says under terms of original term loan agreement, CRG provided $20.0 million to company