April 17 Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems initiates voluntary recall of saline infusion pump
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - initiated a voluntary recall of its 7-10014 saline infusion
pump
* Cardiovascular Systems says csi expects to record approximately $1.5 million of expenses
in its Q3 of fiscal 2017 related to recall and replacement
* Says there have been no reports of patient injury to date
* Cardiovascular Systems - recall and related charge do not have adverse effect on Q3
revenue and net loss guidance provided by company
* Plans to recall and replace approximately 900 units of pumps currently in customer
inventory
* Cardiovascular Systems - determined electromagnetic interference present in hospital
environment may cause pumps to switch to standby mode during use
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)