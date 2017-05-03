BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Cardtronics Plc
* Cardtronics announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $357.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $349.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardtronics Plc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $140 million to $150 million
* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate revenue impact associated with atm deinstallation is approximately $50 million to $70 million in 2017
* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate impact to gross margin associated with atm deinstallation will be approximately $30 million to $35 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results