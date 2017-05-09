UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
May 9 Care Capital Properties Inc:
* Care Capital Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.68
* Qtrly NAREIT FFO $0.68 per diluted common share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.