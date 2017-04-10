April 10 Care Capital Properties Inc:

* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million

* Care Capital Properties Inc - transaction to be immediately accretive

* Care Capital Properties Inc- transaction to be immediately accretive

* Care Capital Properties Inc - ccp expects to fund approximately $380 million at closing and will have an option, exercisable beginning in q4 of 2018

* Care Capital Properties Inc - will lease properties to affiliates of signature on a ten-year triple-net basis, with five renewals of five years each

* Care Capital Properties Inc - company has agreed to provide up to $50 million for capital improvement projects in portfolio over next several years

* Care Capital Properties Inc - ccp expects to purchase one additional building for an amount that is expected to be approximately $20 million

* Care Capital Properties Inc - initial gaap yield on transaction to acquire health hospitals is expected to be approximately 8.7 pct

* Care Capital Properties - transaction will be funded through cash on hand, disposition proceeds and borrowings under company's revolving credit facility

* Care Capital Properties Inc - based on capitalization, full year gaap accretion is projected to be approximately 13 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: