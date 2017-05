March 15 Care Property Invest NV:

* Trading in care property invest shares resumed

* Successful placement of 1,570,000 shares

* The 1,570,000 shares were placed by Bank Degroof Petercam NV and KBC Securities NV

* The 1,570,000 shares were placed at 19.25 euros ($20.45) per share, a discount of 7.1 percent compared to the closing price on March 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)