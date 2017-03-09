BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Care Property Invest Nv:
* FY net rental profit 15.6 million euros ($16.43 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 15.2 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 7.9 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at December 31, 2016: 100 pct
* Proposal to distribute a gross dividend of 0.63 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.