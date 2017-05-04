BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 4 Caredx Inc
* Caredx Inc says palmetto gba has released a draft local coverage determination (lcd) for allosure
* Caredx Inc - draft Local Coverage Decision was issued following completion of moldx technical assessment process by palmetto GBA
* Caredx Inc says " we are tracking against a commercial launch of allosure later in 2017 following completion of reimbursement discussions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017