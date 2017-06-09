June 9 Caredx Inc

* Caredx reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.32

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $11.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $11.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: