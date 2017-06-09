BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Caredx Inc
* Caredx reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.32
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $11.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $11.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.