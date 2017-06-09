BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 9 Caredx Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.26 - sec filing
* Q1 revenue $11.6 million versus $6.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2s3G3hs) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.