May 22 CareDx Inc
* Caredx reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Caredx inc - for full year 2017, company continues to
expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million,
excluding any potential allosure revenue
* Preliminary revenues for three months ended march 31, 2017
were $11.4 million to $11.6 million compared with $6.6 million
in q1 of 2016
* For q1 of 2017, preliminary net loss was in range of $6.8
million to $5.8 million
