March 22 Caretech Holdings Plc:

* Announces placing of up to 11,000,000 new ordinary shares, representing about 17.1 per cent

* Placing to raise up to about £39 million, before expenses, at a price of 355 pence per share

* Net proceeds will be used to fund Co's current acquisition pipeline, organic growth projects