May 8 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Announces launch of offering of $300.0 million of senior notes due 2025

* Intends to use any remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Intends to use a part of net proceeds from offering to pay redemption price to redeem all of issuers' 5.875 pct senior notes due 2021