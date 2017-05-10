BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Caretrust Reit Inc:
* Caretrust REIT Inc prices $300.0 mln of senior notes due 2025
* Priced underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2025
* New notes will mature on June 1, 2025, unless previously redeemed, and will bear interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.