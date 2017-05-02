May 2 CareTrust REIT Inc

* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly normalized FFO of $0.29 and normalized fad of $0.30

* 2017 net income and FFO guidance confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: