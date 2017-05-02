BRIEF-Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as VP of international services
* Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as vice president of international services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 CareTrust REIT Inc
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly normalized FFO of $0.29 and normalized fad of $0.30
* 2017 net income and FFO guidance confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as vice president of international services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.2% to $1,296.8 million