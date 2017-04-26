BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Cargill:
* Cargill to sell remaining two feed yards in Colorado and Kansas to Green Plains Inc
* Cargill - green plains will supply cattle to Cargill through a new multiyear agreement
* Cargill - reached an agreement to sell its beef cattle feed yards at Leoti, Kansas, and Yuma, Colorado
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results