May 15 Cargojet Inc
* Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible
unsecured subordinated debentures
* Cargojet - on july 5, 2017 , co ntends to redeem in full
all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured
subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019
* Cargojet- to redeem debentures in accordance with
provisions of indenture dated as of april 29, 2014 between
corporation & computershare trust company of canada
* Cargojet - to elect to satisfy its obligation to pay
redemption price by issuing to debenture holders common voting
shares or variable voting shares
