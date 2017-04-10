BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Cargojet Inc
* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million
* Also, a 5-year term loan facility of up to $75 million was added that will be used to fund acquisition and re-financing of aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: