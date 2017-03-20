Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 20 Cargojet Inc
* Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent to c$0.1925per share
* Approved a cash dividend of $0.1925 per common voting share and variable voting share for period from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)