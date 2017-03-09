March 9 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces strong fourth quarter and year end results

* Cargojet inc- qtrly total revenues were $94.1 million, an increase of $9.8 million or 11.6% versus previous year

* Q4 revenue view c$90.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cargojet inc qtrly adjusted ebitda was $27.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 48.4% versus previous year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09