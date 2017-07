July 3 (Reuters) - CARGOTEC OYJ

* Hiab Secures an Order for Over 600 Loader Cranes from Tata Motors, India

* Deliveries Are Due to Commence in q3 of 2017

* HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO CARGOTEC'S 2017 Q2 ORDER INTAKE