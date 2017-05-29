May 29 Carlaw Capital V Corp:

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says pursuant to merger agreement between Charrua, Carlaw and subsidiary of Carlaw to form a new merged corporation

* Carlaw Capital V Corp says surviving merged corporation will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carlaw

* Carlaw Capital V says holders of Charrua shares will receive for each share such number of Carlaw shares as is equal to price per share at which Charrua common shares are issued