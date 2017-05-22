May 22 Carlyle Group Lp

* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership

* as part of JV, Carlyle Energy Mezzanine Opportunities Fund II L.P. will fund up to $400 million for development program over four years

* Says "after certain performance hurdles are achieved in the program, Carlyle's working interests will largely revert to EOG" Source text (bit.ly/2qM2bMF) Further company coverage: