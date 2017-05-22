BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Carlyle Group Lp
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
* as part of JV, Carlyle Energy Mezzanine Opportunities Fund II L.P. will fund up to $400 million for development program over four years
* Says "after certain performance hurdles are achieved in the program, Carlyle's working interests will largely revert to EOG"
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd