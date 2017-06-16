CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 16 Carlyle Group Lp:
* Carlyle Group enters London flexible office and co-working sector with commitment to invest £150 million into launch of ‘uncommon’ brand
* Carlyle Group Lp - co is working with a joint venture partner, the Adir Group, on the management of uncommon business and its facilities
* Carlyle Group Lp - enters into the London flexible office and co-working sector, having completed three initial acquisitions Source text: (bit.ly/2rnvlzi) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.