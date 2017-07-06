FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Carlyle Group says reached settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of partnership
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Carlyle Group says reached settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of partnership

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group LP says reached settlements with investors in two commodities investment vehicles managed by an affiliate of partnership - sec filing

* Carlyle Group LP - ‍net of previously recorded reserves, partnership expects to record in connection with settlements a charge not exceeding $60 million in q2

* Carlyle Group-with settlement, completes exit of commodities investment advisory business, hedge fund investment advisory businesses acquired from 2010-2014

* Carlyle Group LP - actual amount recorded in connection with settlements anticipated to be reduced by reimbursement from various sources of recovery Source text (bit.ly/2suzima) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.